"Modi is the only option, aligned with BJP for state's progress", says Ajit Pawar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Pune yesterday and inaugurated a website developed by the Central Co-operative Society. During his address at the event, Amit Shah praised Ajit Pawar. However, this has now resulted in a blame game. Sanjay Raut, the Shiv Sena's Thackeray MP, has also made allegations, prompting a response from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar remarked, "Amit Shah praised me, why should it bother you? I do not feel offended by anyone's critique. I have taken this decision to address various problems and promote the development of our state. I don't see a strong leader like Narendra Modi at present. Different opinions can arise from people's experiences. Narendra Modi has provided substantial funds for the development of railways, and I have also aligned with the BJP for the state's progress," Ajit Pawar added.

Ajit Pawar also stated, "I don't see any other option but Modi in the country. We want to undertake important work in the state. Our aim is to develop an international airport in Pune. We specifically discussed the Pune-Nashik Railway with Amit Shah. He has invited us to Delhi with all the necessary work."

Ajit Pawar stated that decisions regarding sugar mills had remained pending for 20 to 22 years, and it was Amit Shah who made the decision. Amit Shah and I had a different discussion; the media's discussions are incorrect. We have focused on discussing development work, clarified Ajit Pawar.