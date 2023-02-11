Modi might buy house in Mumbai for BMC election, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi may buy a house in Mumbai till the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections get over.

BJP and Shinde faction will not win the BMC despite all such efforts. They can't win even if Modi comes. I don't want to criticize the Prime Minister too much. He comes to Mumbai when Parliament is in session in Delhi, when the opposition has surrounded the government on issues like Adani. Vande Bharat is an excuse. The Prime Minister wants to win the BMC we are also preparing, Raut said.

He is the PM of the country but his focus on BMC elections. This means all the BJP leaders here don't have mantle. Hence the PM has been called. Perhaps the PM will live in Mumbai until the wins the BMC elections. He might live in the Raj Bhavan, said Raut.