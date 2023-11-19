'Modi will bowl, Shah will bat": Sanjay Raut mocks BJP leaders attendance at World Cup final

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut took a dig at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) after its big leaders are set World Cup final. Attacking the BJP government, Raut said, "Like Modi will bowl, Amit Shah will bat and other BJP leaders will stand at the boundary. They will claim credit and we will get to hear that we won the World Cup because PM Modi was there." "Anything happens in this country, nowadays," Raut concluded.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will be watching the World Cup final match at the stadium with a seating capacity of 132,000 spectators. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to the Indian Men's Cricket team ahead of the summit clash against Australia in the much-awaited 2023 ODI World Cup Final, saying 140 crore Indians are cheering for them. Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi sent her best wishes to the Indian team and said the sport has always united the country beyond gender, region, language, religion and class."Dear Team India, I would like to first begin by congratulating you for your incredible performance and excellent teamwork during this World Cup. You have consistently brought glory to the country and given us all reasons to be collectively joyous and proud," she said in a video message.

