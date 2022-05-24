Mohammed Azharuddin feels managing workload of pacer Umran Malik is critical

Legendary Indian batter Mohammed Azharuddin on Monday said that managing the workload of pacer Umran Malik is critical to preventing him from getting injured.

"Umran Mailk deserves to be picked in test team. Managing his workload is critical, failing which he can succumb to injuries. Hope he is provided the support an express fast bowler needs. #UmranMalik #IPL2022," tweeted Azharuddin.

Umran Malik got a maiden India call-up for a five-match T20I series against South Africa at home, which will start from June 9 onwards.

The express quick bowler from Jammu has picked up 22 wickets in 14 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this IPL season at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.

The selection committee on Sunday named India's squad for the South Africa ODI series. KL Rahul will lead the team and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant will be the vice-captain for the five-match T20I series against South Africa starting June 9.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor