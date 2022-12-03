Mohammed Shami ruled of ODI series against Bangladesh due to hand injury: Sources
By ANI | Published: December 3, 2022 10:39 AM 2022-12-03T10:39:14+5:30 2022-12-03T16:10:08+5:30
Indian pace veteran Mohammed Shami has been reportedly ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh due to a hand injury, as per sources.
The sources added that the bowler is doubtful for the two-Test series after ODIs as well.
Shami recently participated in India's campaign in ICC T20 World Cup, in which the Men in Blue earned a semifinal finish. In six matches, he took six wickets at an average of 23.83 at an economy rate of 7.15, with best bowling figures of 2/14.
The first ODI will be played on Sunday in Dhaka, followed by the second on December 7 at the same venue and the final match on December 10 in Chattogram.
The two-match Test series will start on December 14 and the second Test will take place on December 19.
( With inputs from ANI )
