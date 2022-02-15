Mohit Kamboj will drown Fadnavis in politics, says Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut held a press conference today, promising to expose the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. He said the revelations will send “three-and-a-half” BJP leaders behind bars. “Bardasht bahut kiya, ab barbaad bhi karenge. There is a limit to politics [we have suffered a lot, now it’s time to demolish them],” he said without disclosing the names.

While the people of the state are wondering who these three and a half leaders are, Sanjay Raut has created a stir by mentioning the name of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis at the last moment of the press conference. Fadnavis has a frontman, Mohit Kamboj, former president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, who is accused by Sanjay Raut of using the scam money from PMC Bank to buy land and set up projects. Raut also said that Kamboj will one day drown Devendra Fadnavis. Kamboj runs several companies such as Bio Farming Pvt. Ltd., KBG Hotel, Kalbhairav. Fadnavis knows where the money came from.

Mohit Kamboj has bought land worth Rs 12,000 crore for only Rs 100 crore. His project is underway on that land. PMC's money is involved in this. I will give you the history of how he got this land for so little money. It will give information about how many companies have been set up. Devendra Fadnavis knows very well how this happened. Sanjay Raut asked Fadnavis should answer this.