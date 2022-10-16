Monkey's granted land rights in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district

Maharashtra's Osmanabad district have been bestowed a rare honour of having 32 acres of land registered in their name.People in Upla village of Osmanabad hold the simian residents in high regard by feeding them whenever they arrive at the doorstep and at times, even honouring them at weddings.

Land records found with the Upla gram panchayat clearly mention that 32 acres of land is in the name of all monkeys residing in the village. "While documents clearly state that the land belongs to monkeys, it is not known who created this provision for the animals and when it was done," the village sarpanch (head) Bappa Padwal told PTI. The village is home to nearly 100 monkeys now, and their numbers have dwindled over the years as the animals do not stay in one place for long, Padwal said.