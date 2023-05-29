Monsoon approaching, pre-monsoon showers offer temporary relief in some areas

This year, the state is experiencing an intense heat wave, exacerbated by the high humidity in Mumbai, which is making the unbearable heat even more oppressive. Although late May usually brings some relief with dropping temperatures, the heat wave persists relentlessly. On a positive note, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the imminent arrival of the monsoon in the state. Additionally, the Met Department has predicted pre-monsoon showers in certain areas of the state until Wednesday.

Pre-monsoon showers have already begun in various states, including Maharashtra. However, Mumbai and the coastal regions of Konkan are still enduring sweltering conditions caused by the elevated humidity levels. The latest predictions from the Meteorological Department indicate the likelihood of intense rainfall in the upcoming two days.

Currently, the monsoon is progressing swiftly without any hindrances, expected to traverse the Bay of Bengal at a rapid pace. The Meteorological Department has forecasted widespread rainfall across most parts of the country. However, there is also a chance of thunderstorms occurring in certain states.