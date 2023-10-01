Monsoon bids adieu to Maharashtra, leaving dry spells in many districts

As the monsoon season bids adieu to India, concerns arise as most districts in Maharashtra did not receive adequate rainfall during this year's monsoon. Data from the Indian Meteorological Department reveals that 13 districts in the state have experienced above-average rainfall, while 23 districts have received below-normal rainfall. Disappointing rains prevailed during June, July, and August, leaving farmers anxious for relief.

Recent rainfall in September provided some respite, particularly in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Vidarbha regions, which received above-average precipitation. However, western Maharashtra's Sangli, Satara, and Solapur districts witnessed alarmingly low rainfall. Marathwada's Beed, Dharashiv, Jalna, Hingoli, Jalna, and Vidarbha's Akola and Amravati also faced deficient rainfall.

Currently, a severe low-pressure area has formed over the Arabian Sea, expected to move east-northeast. Anticipated heavy to very heavy rainfall is on the horizon for Konkan, Goa, and south Madhya Maharashtra in the next 48 hours. The monsoon is forecasted to return to northern regions after October 4.

In anticipation of significant rainfall, an orange alert has been issued for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts on October 1. However, Marathwada and Vidarbha are expected to remain dry. Farmers across the state eagerly await these rains, hoping for relief as they transition from the monsoon to the post-monsoon season.