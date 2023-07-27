Monsoon in entire Maharashtra has aggravated: IMD official

Monsoon in entire Maharashtra has aggravated as it is active in the Southwest region. We've given a red alert warning for Mumbai since 223 mm of rainfall has been recorded in Colaba in the last 24 hours and 145 mm in Santacruz. For today, we've given an orange alert warning in Mumbai...We've announced yellow and orange alerts for Vidarbha and Marathwada respectively said IMD official Sunil Kamble.

Since 12 pm on Wednesday, the city experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall in different areas. In the ten-hour period between 12 pm and 6 pm on Wednesday, the city received an average rainfall of 76.45mm. The eastern suburbs of Mumbai received an average rainfall of 58.01mm during this period, while the western suburbs received slightly more at 70.43mm. The rainfall has significantly affected various parts of the city and has likely led to waterlogging and other related issues in low-lying areas. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the weather alerts issued by the authorities to ensure their safety during this period of intense rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued red alert for the Mumbai City and Suburban area till Friday. In the wake of heavy rainfall, schools have been shut in the city. There is a high possibility of disruption in traffic, local train, and bus services.