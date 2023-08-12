Monsoon pause in Maharashtra raises farmers' concerns, relief expected after August 19

Maharashtra experienced a week of heavy rainfall in late July, bolstering water levels in numerous dams across the state. However, the monsoon's prolonged absence in the first half of August has left farmers grappling with distress. The question on everyone's minds is: when will the rain finally return?

The meteorological department has recently issued a forecast, predicting a dry spell for Maharashtra over the next six to seven days. This anticipated scarcity of rainfall is likely to pose a challenge for farmers, potentially leading to the ordeal of double sowing. The absence of conducive monsoon conditions in the state has contributed to the current scenario.

The forecast indicates no rain until at least August 17. However, a respite is anticipated after August 19, with an expected increase in rainfall across Maharashtra. This prediction urges farmers to utilize the intervening eight days to prepare and engage in agricultural activities.

The concern extends to regions where Kharif crops have flourished, such as Vidarbha, Konkan, Marathwada, North Maharashtra, and Western Maharashtra. The past 10 days have seen no precipitation, prompting apprehension among farmers. Meanwhile, urban areas are experiencing rising temperatures.

The meteorological department forecasts light to moderate rainfall in parts of Vidarbha until August 17. Subsequently, the coasts and ghats are expected to experience similar conditions after August 19. Additionally, the meteorological department predicts heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds in the initial week of September, signifying a potential shift in the ongoing weather pattern.