Monsoon returns to Pune after month-long dry spell

In a much-anticipated turn of events, the monsoon has made a comeback, bringing relief to Pune and its surrounding areas. Rainfall was observed in the Bhima and Krishna valleys starting Thursday evening, ending a month-long dry spell in Pune district.

Many regions, including Pune city, are experiencing moderate to light rainfall. The prolonged absence of rain had led to a decline in water levels in dams across the district, particularly in the lower Ujjni dam, due to insufficient inflow from the Sahyadri hills and ranges.

Over the last 24 hours, the Pavana dam area recorded a significant 73 mm of rainfall, and the dam has reached 100 per cent capacity. Heavy rains have also drenched various dam areas in Pune district, with Nimgiri receiving a substantial 166 mm of rainfall.

As of 8:30 am on Friday, other areas in the Pune district reported varying rainfall levels, including Narayangaon (69 mm), Khed (41.5 mm), Rajgurunagar (25.5 mm), Talegaon (23.5 mm), and Chinchwad (22 mm), among others. This welcome monsoon revival is expected to alleviate water shortages in the region.