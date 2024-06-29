Monsoon Session 2024: Maharashtra Govt Announces 'Chief Minister Pilgrimage Scheme'; Patole Says 'Time To Send Them On Pilgrimage'

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the launch of the "Chief Minister Pilgrimage Scheme" in the state on the third day of monsoon session 2024. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, CM Eknath Shinde made this announcement, following a request by MLA Pratap Sarnaik of the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. Sarnaik had highlighted the need for a pilgrimage scheme through a notice. Addressing this, CM Shinde said, "Maharashtra is the land of saints. The pilgrimage to lord Panduranga is ongoing. For the first time, we have decided to provide a subsidy of Rs 20,000 for the pilgrimage."

The Chief Minister elaborated on the scheme, stating that rules would be established. "Each year, we will create guidelines to determine how many people can be sent. The scheme will be implemented in a smooth and rotational manner. Some elderly citizens wish to go on pilgrimages but are unable to do so. This scheme will be for such senior citizens. The blessings of this scheme will benefit the government. We will continue to take new decisions," Shinde added.

CM Shinde stated that policies would be formulated, and through the government, 5,000 to 10,000 people would be facilitated to undertake pilgrimages. The scheme would include religious sites of all faiths—Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, and others. He noted that the Hajj pilgrimage was already in place.

In response, Congress state president Nana Patole criticised CM Eknath Shinde. Patole said, "This government now needs to go on a pilgrimage. The people of Maharashtra have shown this government its place. They presented the budget and made announcements, but where will the money come from? The government has no answer. The fulfillment of these announcements is zero. The government is now setting a false narrative.

"The Warkari sect has come and gone. Instead of providing facilities for the Warkari tradition, this government has tried to break it. The government is making meaningless noise. Farmers' loans have not been waived. The Chief Minister's Pilgrimage Scheme is all talk and no action. We will reveal the true nature of this government," Patole said.