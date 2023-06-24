Monsoon set to hit Mumbai in next 48 hours, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Saturday that the monsoon has advanced up till Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district and is projected to advance further and touch Mumbai in the next 48 hours. Incidentally, Mumbai, where the normal date for onset of monsoon is June 11, and areas around it received light rain during the day.

The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, some parts of East Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, the IMD said.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM)' now passes through Alibag, Solapur, Udgir, Nagpur (in Maharashtra), Mandla, Sonbhadra, Buxar, Siddharthnagar, Pantnagar, Bijnor, Yamunanagar, Una and Dras, it said.