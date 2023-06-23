Monsoon to likely reach Mumbai by June 24, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24. "Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to move further towards Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar. Monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24," said IMD Mumbai.

