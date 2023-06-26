Monsoon Update: Above-average rainfall predicted in Marathwada, orange alert for tomorrow

The Meteorological Department has released a significant monsoon update, issuing an Orange Alert for tomorrow, Tuesday, June 27. According to their forecast, the next 24 hours will witness intense rainfall in West Maharashtra and Nashik districts. Additionally, the department had previously anticipated above-average rainfall in Marathwada two days ago.

Meanwhile, Mumbaikars, who were previously reeling under the impact of drought, have finally found respite. The city and its suburbs, including Mumbai, have witnessed rainfall for two consecutive days, accompanied by a cloudy atmosphere. The downpour commenced on Saturday night, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas. Citizens are now facing the consequences of this situation, enduring the hardships caused by the accumulated water. Although the rain slightly eased on Sunday, it resumed with intensity on Monday morning.

In the meantime, the Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert today for Mumbai, Suburban, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Panvel regions. It is expected that the rainfall may diminish by evening. However, the department has urged citizens to exercise caution when venturing outside during this time.