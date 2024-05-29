Monsoon Update: IMD Forecasts Rainfall Arrival in Kerala by May 31, Maharashtra Set for Rains On This Date

The temperature in the state has gone up astronomically in the last few days. Unseasonal rains have occurred in some places. Last year, farmers suffered due to deficient rainfall. The Meteorological Department has given a big update on the monsoon. The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Kerala on May 31, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

When will monsoon arrive in Maharashtra?

As per IMD predictions, Monsoon is likely to reach Maharashtra by June 10. It has entered the Andamans and is likely to reach Mumbai on June 10-11. The monsoon usually reaches Mumbai on June 11. However, last year, the monsoon was delayed by two weeks due to a cyclone.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the monsoon will reach Bengaluru on June 13-14. Monsoon will reach Kerala on June 1 or 2. It is likely to reach the Karnataka coast on June 6-7. Kolkata has been witnessing rains for the past two days due to Cyclone Ramal. However, the monsoon is likely to reach Bengal between June 10 and June 29. The Lucknow Meteorological Centre has predicted the arrival of monsoon in the Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow between June 19 and June 21.

A few days ago, the Meteorological Department reported on the monsoon. According to this report, the El Nino system is weakening in the country and the condition of La Niña is becoming active, which is favorable for a good monsoon this year. Monsoon may arrive in India ahead of time. Along with La Niña, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are also favorable for monsoon this year, which is a positive sign for the monsoon, it said.



This year, the monsoon is expected to be heavy in India and countries in South Asia. The South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF) has predicted good rainfall between June and September.