Monsoon update: Maharashtra to experience reduced rain Intensity in coming days, check details here

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast the likelihood of rain in several areas across the country. In Konkan-Goa, rain is anticipated in most places over the next three to four days. Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will experience rainfall in certain areas. Isolated places in Vidarbha are expected to witness rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

While Maharashtra's climate is favourable to rainfall, the monsoon's impact has slightly diminished, leading to a decrease in rain intensity. Meanwhile, significant heavy rains are predicted for the northern regions of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar in the coming days.

In Central Madhya Pradesh, a cyclonic wind pattern has emerged. However, Maharashtra is expected to experience lower rain intensity. In Pune and its adjacent areas, partly cloudy skies are anticipated for the next three to four days, with the meteorological department forecasting light showers in the region.