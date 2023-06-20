Monsoon update: Nashik to witness active rainfall after June 23

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made a prediction regarding the arrival of monsoon rains in Nashik and North Maharashtra. Anupam Kashyapi, the head of the IMD's Pune observatory, has stated that the monsoon will become active in Nashik after June 23. Typically, monsoon rains reach Nashik around June 15. However, this year there is a delay of approximately eight to ten days in the monsoon's arrival in Nashik.

According to reports, the monsoon has already arrived in Sindhudurg and Kolhapur. The next progression of the monsoon into north and central Maharashtra is expected to occur between June 23 and 29. Additionally, the monsoon will reach the Nashik district by June 25.

As per senior officials from the Indian Meteorological Department, the monsoon is expected to reach Mumbai on June 21. Subsequently, it will progress towards Nashik and North Maharashtra. Anupam Kashyapi stated that the monsoon's progress was hindered due to Cyclone Biparjoy. The cyclonic storm, which formed in the Arabian Sea near Kerala, had an impact on the monsoon.