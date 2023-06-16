Monsoon update: Pune and Mumbai to receive rainfall from June 18-22

Despite the passing of June 15, the state is still awaiting the arrival of the monsoon season. Farmers in the region have been unable to sow their crops as a result. However, the Meteorological Department has provided a significant update regarding the monsoon. According to officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune and Mumbai are expected to experience monsoon showers between June 18 and June 22, which is approximately a week later than usual.

The expected onset date of the monsoon season in Pune was June 10, and in Mumbai, it was June 11. However, the arrival of the monsoon was postponed due to the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Between June 18 and June 22, there will be favourable conditions for the monsoon to advance in several areas of Maharashtra, including Pune and Mumbai. However, it will take longer for the monsoon to reach northern Maharashtra and Vidarbha regions, according to the IMD. Additionally, the IMD stated that there are favourable conditions for the southwest monsoon to further progress over the southern peninsula, eastern India, and nearby regions from June 18 to June 21.

According to the meteorological department, the northern parts of the state, as well as Vidarbha, will experience a further delay in the onset of monsoon. The monsoon will have to wait for some more time to reach these regions, as stated by the department.