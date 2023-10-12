More INDIA leaders will be arrested before elections says, Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said that he fears central agencies will arrest many more opposition leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the days to come, more leaders of opposition will be arrested in a similar way AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who is a politician with clean character, has been arrested,” Raut said.

The government is giving an emergency-like treatment to opposition leaders.”Those in the INDIA bloc standing against the dictatorship of the Union government would be targeted by ED, CBI and I-T Department, Raut predicted. “The Modi government resorting to such action cannot weaken the unity of INDIA bloc. The people will uproot the BJP from power in 2024. BJP leaders have become arrogant and even target journalists who ask questions to the government,” he said.

“The BJP will not come back to power in 2024. It is scared of the growing INDIA bloc unity,” Raut said.“The dictator is scared now. That’s why all such games are being played against opposition. The arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh will not weaken the INDIA bloc,” he continued.“Why doesn’t the Modi government take any action against the corruption in Maharashtra or other BJP-ruled states? This shows that the BJP leadership at the Centre is scared of the opposition unity. In 2024, the people are waiting to give a befitting reply to this dictatorial government,” according to Raut.