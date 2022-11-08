More than 300 orange producers from Maharashtra get training on innovative agri practices

More than 300 orange producers from Maharashtra's Nagpur and Amravati districts were given training on increasing productivity, dealing with climate change, biotic stress and other issues, at the Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM-N).

A day-long training programme on good agriculture practices was organised on November 5 by Maharashtra Agribusiness Network (MAGNET) in association with IIM-N and Grant Thornton Bharat, a release by the institute stated, PTI reported.

MAGNET is an Asian Development Bank (ADB) assisted project to strengthen the horticulture value chain in the state, and Grant Thornton Bharat is its project implementation support consultant.

While explaining the idea behind conducting the training programme at IIM-N, the ADB's executive director Sameer Khare said, MAGNET decided to tie up with institutes of national repute for capacity building and exchange of knowledge in a more effective manner. With various institutes involved in the process, knowledge sharing becomes easier under various government projects. Khare appreciated the state government's decision to assign IIM-N for the project.

Additional chief secretary cooperation and marketing (Maharashtra) Anoop Kuma said, The ADB will provide loans to promote agribusiness network and boost incomes across the state. The project is expected to benefit 200,000 farmers. While addressing farmers, executive director, ADB Chantale Wong showed keen interest in soil issues and climate change.