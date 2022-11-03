More than 45 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in assembly bypolls

An average voter turnout of 45.60 per cent waas recorded till 3 pm in the by-elections to seven assembly constituencies underway in six states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report of PTI, the Munugode assembly bypoll recorded the highest turnout till 3 pm of 59.92 per cent, followed by Adampur with 55.12 per cent, Dhamnagar 52.13 per cent, Gola Gokarannath 44.05 per cent, Mokama 42.44 per cent, Gopalganj 42.65 per cent and the Andheri (East) seat with 22.85 per cent.

Among the seven seats where bypolls are being held, the BJP held three seats and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each. The contest is symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP and the regional parties.

