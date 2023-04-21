MP Sanjay Raut files defamation case against BJP's Narayan Rane

The ongoing conflict between Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and BJP's Union Minister Narayan Rane is expected to intensify further. While the political tension is already high, Raut has recently filed a defamation lawsuit against Rane, indicating that the rift between the two leaders is far from over.

Sanjay Raut has filed a suit against Narayan Rane for his comments on Raut in Bhandup, where Rane had claimed that Raut's name was not present in the voters' list, He (Rane) Spent money to get him elected to the Rajya Sabha when Raut was with the Shiv Sena.

In February, Sanjay Raut had issued a legal notice to Narayan Rane demanding evidence to substantiate his claims. However, since Rane did not respond to the notice, Raut has now taken the matter to court and filed a defamation suit against him in Mulund court.

There is a conflict between Raut and Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar doesn't seem to acknowledge Sanjay Raut's importance, which could lead to further disagreement. Raut confirmed meeting Sharad Pawar, and while they discussed politics, he did not disclose any details of their conversation.