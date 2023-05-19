MP Supriya Sule reviews progress of water hyacinth removal at Pune's Katraj Lake

Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament from Baramati, recently paid a visit to Katraj Lake in Pune, which falls under her jurisdiction, to evaluate the ongoing efforts in clearing the water hyacinth.

During her visit, she saw that a large amount, around 80 per cent, of the water hyacinth in the lake had been taken out. They are still working on removing the rest. Because of this, there are now fewer mosquitoes, and the people living nearby are very happy about it.

While recognizing the good results, Sule emphasized the importance of addressing unresolved issues such as sewage and other pending tasks in the region. She urged the responsible authorities to prioritize and complete these tasks promptly to enhance the overall condition of the lake and its surroundings.

During her visit, Sule was accompanied by former corporators Yuvraj Beldare, Prakash Kadam, Dattatray Dhankawade, and NCP Khadakwasla city president Kaka Chavan.