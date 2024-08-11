MP Supriya Sule's Phone and WhatsApp Hacked

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule on Sunday said that her phone and WhatsApp has been hacked. Taking to X she wrote, "My phone and whatsapp have been hacked. No one should call or text me. I am filing a police complaint about this. Please note this.

Earlier, Supriya Sule responded to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's denial of reports about him travelling to Delhi in disguise to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he was a opposition leader in Maharashtra and said she never levelled allegations.

Pawar had said he would quit politics if the reports about his Delhi visit before the NCP forged an alliance with the BJP in 2023 were proven, and if not, those raising such allegations should quit politics.

"I never made allegations against anyone. I believe in constructive politics and policy-making. All news channels quoted Ajit Pawar as claiming how he would visit Delhi in disguise under a fake name before splitting NCP, during a media interaction at Sunil Tatkare's house in the national capital," Ms. Sule said.

She said she was shocked that Mr. Pawar had visited Delhi in disguise to meet Mr. Shah at least “ten times” when he was the opposition leader. “When news channels in Delhi asked me about Ajit Pawar’s claims, I was shocked. I raised the issue of matching facial identification with Aadhaar on the DG app in Lok Sabha during question hour. I did not name any person,” she said.

Reports published in a section of the media claimed that during an informal interaction held recently, Mr. Pawar revealed he used to travel to Delhi in disguise and meet Amit Shah on the alliance between the two parties (NCP and BJP).