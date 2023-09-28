MPCB takes late-night action against Baramati Agro Ltd, owned by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has taken a significant step by initiating action against Baramati Agro Limited, located in Baramati and owned by Rohit Pawar, the MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed and the grandnephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar.

According to reports, the board served a notice to Rohit Pawar at 2 a.m. on Thursday, ordering the closure of the plant within 72 hours. This move has raised questions about the timing and circumstances surrounding the action, with Pawar hinting at the involvement of 'influential figures' in the MPCB's late-night intervention.

The 37-year-old legislator expressed his concerns and spoke about the challenges he faces in taking a firm stance amid political struggles. He emphasized the importance of unwavering principles and loyalty, especially in the face of adversity. Pawar stated, "I'd like to share with our younger generation that embarking on a path of struggle often entails numerous challenges. Despite efforts to discredit me for speaking out and taking a resolute stance, I won't be deterred. Marathi people are known for their unwavering commitment," Rohit Pawar wrote in Marathi on X (formerly Twitter).

राज्यातील दोन मोठ्या नेत्यांच्या सांगण्यावरून कुठला तरी द्वेष मनात ठेवून आज पहाटे दोन वाजता राज्य शासनाच्या एका शासकीय विभागाच्या माध्यमातून माझ्या कंपनीच्या एका विभागावर कारवाई करण्यात आली.



युवा मित्रांना एकच सांगू इच्छितो की, संघर्ष करतांना भूमिका घेताना अनेक अडचणींचा सामना… — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) September 28, 2023

“I’d like to remind those targeting me that I transitioned from business to politics, unlike many who amassed wealth by first entering politics and then venturing into business. Their expectations will fall flat, and the politics of hatred isn’t aligned with the values of today’s generation,” he added.

The NCP leader assured the employees and their families at his company that the government's actions were "politically motivated" and not a result of any wrongdoing on their part.

"It's intriguing that the system, which frequently delays the affairs of ordinary people for months, acted swiftly against me at the behest of these two leaders. I hold no grudge against government officials involved in this process. I maintain unwavering faith in the judiciary and will continue my legal battle based on the truth," Pawar said.