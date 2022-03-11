MPSC Exam revised schedule 2022 issued, check out exam dates

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has recently published the provisional schedule of MPSC 2022 on its official website. Interested candidates are advised to check MPSC eligibility criteria and application dates for applying for MPSC 2022 exam. The Commission will conduct entrance examination for recruitment of candidates in various departments of MPSC.

As per MPSC Eligibility Criteria 2022,

The age limit for general candidates to apply for MPSC 2022 exam is 19 to 38 years.

The Commission gives some concessions in the age limit to the candidates in the reserved category.

To be eligible to apply for the MPSC 2022 exam, candidates must have a degree from a recognized university and be proficient in Marathi language.

The number of attempts allowed for general category candidates is 6 while OBC candidates can attempt a total of 9 attempts in MPSC examination. Candidates in SC / ST category can try unlimited times.

MPSC 2022 Exam Dates

The MPSC Exam Schedule 2022 includes the dates of MPSC State Service 2022 Exam, MPSC Combined Exam 2021 and 2022 along with other exams. Following are some of the important dates of MPSC exam.