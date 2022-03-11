MPSC Exam revised schedule 2022 issued, check out exam dates
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 11, 2022 01:23 PM2022-03-11T13:23:50+5:302022-03-11T13:25:26+5:30
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has recently published the provisional schedule of MPSC 2022 on its official website. Interested candidates are advised to check MPSC eligibility criteria and application dates for applying for MPSC 2022 exam. The Commission will conduct entrance examination for recruitment of candidates in various departments of MPSC.
As per MPSC Eligibility Criteria 2022,
The age limit for general candidates to apply for MPSC 2022 exam is 19 to 38 years.
The Commission gives some concessions in the age limit to the candidates in the reserved category.
To be eligible to apply for the MPSC 2022 exam, candidates must have a degree from a recognized university and be proficient in Marathi language.
The number of attempts allowed for general category candidates is 6 while OBC candidates can attempt a total of 9 attempts in MPSC examination. Candidates in SC / ST category can try unlimited times.
MPSC 2022 Exam Dates
The MPSC Exam Schedule 2022 includes the dates of MPSC State Service 2022 Exam, MPSC Combined Exam 2021 and 2022 along with other exams. Following are some of the important dates of MPSC exam.
- MPSC will conduct Sub-Inspector Limited Divisional 2022 Competition Pre-Examination on 16th April 2022.
- MPSC State Service 2021 Main Examination will be held on 7, 8, 9 May 2022.
- The prelims examination of MPSC State Service 2022 will be held on 19th June 2022 and the main examination is expected to be held on 15th, 16th, 17th October 2022.
- The MPSC Integrated Examination 2022 notification is expected to be issued in June 2022 and the Commission is expected to conduct the MPSC Integrated Pre-Examination 2022 on October 8, 2022.
- Examination of MPSC Consolidated Main Paper 1 2021 will be held on 09 July 2022.
- MPSC Consolidated Main Paper 2 Sub-Inspector of Police 2021 Examination will be held on 17th July 2022.
- MPSC State Tax Inspector Chief Paper 2 2021 will be taken up by the Commission on 24th July 2022. Its notification was published on 28 November 2021.
- Paper 2 of MPSC Consolidated Main Examination 2021 for Assistant Divisional Officer will be held on 31st July 2022. Maharashtra Public Service Commission direct service