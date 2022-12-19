MSEDCL replaces 12,808 failed transformers with new ones across Maharashtra

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has informed that they have replaced as many as 12,608 failed transformers with new one across the state.

Only 622 transformers that failed in the last two days are yet to be replaced, and those are also being replaced

immediately on priority. The state power utility has a stock of 4,018 transformers available with it for necessary

replacement, Dnyaneshwar Ardad, the MSEDCL public relations officer for the Aurangabad zone, said.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the energy department portfolio, had ordered immediate replacement of faulty transformers for the benefit of the farmers, he added.

According to a report of TOI, MSEDCL has around 7.54 lakh power distribution transformers across the state that supply three-phase electricity supply to agricultural pumps. Out of a total of 12,608 failed transformers that have been replaced by MSEDCL, 6,092 were failed before 29 November and remaining 6,516 were defective till December 17 across the state.