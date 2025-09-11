MSRDC Initiates Action Against Contractor Over Safety Failures on Samruddhi Mahamarg

Minor cracks were recently detected on the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, specifically along the Mumbai Corridor at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which oversees the project, confirmed that the cracks, spread over about 15 meters on the first and second lanes, were addressed using epoxy grouting as a preventive maintenance step. However, the authority admitted that adequate traffic diversion and safety arrangements had not been fully implemented during the process. In its official statement issued Wednesday, MSRDC announced that penal action would be initiated against the responsible contractor.

During the grouting process, aluminum nozzles were deployed to mix the epoxy material, while a temporary diversion was created to facilitate smooth vehicle movement. The repair work concluded late at night on September 9 at 11:30 pm. Within 40 minutes, on September 10 at around 12:10 am, a few vehicles inadvertently entered the restricted first lane, running over the nozzles, which resulted in punctured tyres on three vehicles. Responding swiftly, the Highway Patrol Vehicle (RPV) arrived at 12:36 am after receiving the alert from the Traffic Control Room. By 5 am, the nozzles were cleared, ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow.