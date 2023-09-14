MSRTC bus booking facility to be available on IRCTC website soon

Travellers will soon be able to book tickets for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses on the website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

In this regard, IRCTC, a public sector organisation, and MSRTC, a company controlled by the Maharashtra government, inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday in the presence of the chief minister and the minister of state for railways. IRCTC will integrate the MSRTC bus ticketing link on its website and mobile apps, an official release said.

Seema Kumar, chairman and managing director of IRCTC, termed the MoU a significant milestone in enhancing passenger experience and simplifying their travel arrangements from a single point. This integration will give the passengers the advantage of seamless access of last-mile connectivity via the IRCTC Bus Booking Portal, ensuring a smooth journey, Kumar said.

Shekhar Channe, vice chairman and managing director of MSRTC, said that more than 75 percent of travellers book rail journey tickets on the IRCTC’s ticketing portal, and now they can plan their rail and bus journeys together.