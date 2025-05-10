MSRTC To Induct 25,000 Buses in Next 5 Years With Focus on Hybrid Fuel, Says Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Friday, May 9, the state-owned public transport body will add 25,000 new buses to its fleet over the next five years, with 5,000 vehicles to be procured annually. Sarnaik, who is also the chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), said of these, 20,000 buses to be procured from 2025-26 onwards will run on hybrid fuel. Hybrid fuel is a combination of environment-friendly fuels like compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG), along with diesel, which will be used only during emergencies to ensure uninterrupted passenger service.

Speaking at a review meeting with MSRTC officials and fuel suppliers, the minister said the majority of the state transport body’s buses currently run on diesel fuel, but considering the availability and fluctuations in the rate of the fuel in the future, the option of alternative fuel should be explored.

भविष्यात एसटीच्या नव्या बसेस हायब्रीड इंधनावर....

महामंडळच्या अधिकारी सोबत बैठकीत मा‌.परिवहन मंत्री प्रताप सरनाईक यांचे प्रतिपादन ... pic.twitter.com/6UIghofduB — Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (@msrtcofficial) May 9, 2025

“Currently, most MSRTC buses operate on diesel, and nearly 34% of the corporation’s operational expenditure is on fuel,” Sarnaik said, adding that the daily diesel consumption stands at around 10.7 lakh litres, leading to an annual fuel expenditure of approximately Rs 34,000 crore. Sarnaik said that CNG and LNG fuel are more effective than diesel, as the buses ply 5 to 5.5 km on 1 litre fuel as compared to 4 km in the case of diesel.

“CNG and LNG are not only cheaper than diesel but also more efficient and environmentally sustainable,” he said, adding that the green fuels are cost-effective and reduce pollution. As per the MSRTC officials, the transport body has made an agreement with a private company, Kings Gas Private Limited, for the supply of LNG fuel. As per the agreement, it is going to supply the fuel at a 20 per cent discount rate, which is equivalent to the rate of diesel, bringing Rs 235 crore in savings to the cash-strapped corporation.

Across the state, 90 LNG pumps are planned, while Mahanagar Gas Limited will install 20 CNG pumps. Hence, the MSRTC wants to purchase buses using these two fuels, and both bus manufacturers are seeking a proposal to purchase hybrid fuel buses. The MSRTC is one of the largest transport corporations in the country, with a fleet of 15,000 buses and ferries carrying more than 55 lakh passengers every day.