MSRTC to manufacture 50 sleeper buses at central workshop in Dapodi

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced that, for the first time, it will manufacture 50 sleeper buses at its central workshop in Dapodi. Shekhar Channe, the Managing Director of MSRTC, has confirmed that these sleeper buses will be introduced later this year.

MSRTC has added new buses to its passenger services over time. From yellow buses in the beginning, the corporation has now introduced the 'Shivai' e-bus and other various buses to meet passenger demand.

Citizens prefer sleeper buses when travelling long distances, especially at night, resulting in overcrowding in many private sleeper buses. MSRTC has decided to introduce full-sleeper buses in response to this demand. While the corporation presently has some buses with both sleeper and sitting facilities, the newly developed buses will be fully equipped with sleeper facilities. These buses will travel long distances at night.

Channe stated that there was a demand for sleeper buses from Pune to Marathwada and Vidarbha. Therefore, the MSRTC has decided to introduce sleeper buses for these routes.

"This year, 50 sleeper buses will be launched. These 12-meter-long buses will have a passenger capacity of 30. Although these buses will not have AC, all other facilities will be provided from the perspective of passengers. "The central workshop in Dapodi will manufacture all 50 buses," he added.