MSRTC to run 15 new e-buses on Mumbai-Pune route from May 1

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) likely to run news 15 AC buses on the Mumbai-Pune route from May 1. These buses are the first 15 of a total 150 that will be added to the MSRTC fleet in coming months, with 100 of them to be supplied by EveryTrans.

The AC e-buses have comfortable push-back seats designed for long-distance travel. They feature a modern infotainment system with a TV and Wi-Fi facility. The seats are equipped with USB chargers. There is also a luggage capacity of five cubic meters. The e-buses are powered by a made-in-India Li-ion phosphate battery manufactured by Olectra Greentech Limited.

According to the reports, these buses will be parked at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation bus depot and will soon be handed over to MSRTC. These buses are inducted in the fleet as it has zero-emission, quiet, and comfortable.

The electric buses have also been designed to meet safety standards. They are equipped with security systems including the TUV-certified EU-standard FDSS system, the Indian-standard ADAS system (Advanced Driver Assistance System), and the ITS system.