MSRTC Union led by Gunaratna Sadavarte calls for strike from today

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Workers’ Union, led by Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, has called for a strike starting Monday to address several demands, including the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission for MSRTC staff and addressing the poor condition of buses in the MSRTC fleet.

With over 60,000 MSRTC staff members being part of Sadavarte's union, the strike is expected to draw significant participation, potentially disrupting the state's transport services. In response to the strike notice, the MSRTC has cancelled all holidays for senior staff and instructed them to remain present at the headquarters, according to reports.

However, efforts are underway to resolve the situation. Minister Uday Samant has reportedly invited Sadavarte for a discussion in an attempt to persuade him to withdraw the strike.

It's worth noting that not all MSRTC workers' unions are in support of Sadavarte's strike call. Unions affiliated with the NCP and Congress have expressed their non-support, accusing Sadavarte of misusing staff for personal gain. Sandeep Shinde, President of the Maharashtra ST Workers Union, stated, "Despite six months of strike by MSRTC staff in the past two years, the staff have not received the seventh pay commission. They are being misused by some people to stay in the limelight. We do not support Sadavarte's call for a strike. ST workers union is in a posture of agitation for other demands."