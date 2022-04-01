MSRTC workers given ultimatum to resume work as deadline ends

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab warned on Thursday that action would be taken “as per the rules” against the employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) who did not join duty despite the deadline of March 31.Parab, who is also the chairman of the loss-making corporation, told reporters here that the government had set the deadline of Thursday for ending the strike. Since October 28, 2021, the majority of over 90,000 MSRTC employees are on strike, which has paralyzed the state-run bus service for over five months, causing hardship to lakhs of commuters, especially in rural parts.

Besides pay hike, the employees are demanding merger of the MSRTC with the state government.“As per the rules, all the action that needs to be taken will be taken now. It could be suspension, dismissal or termination of service,” Parab said after a meeting of the state cabinet.He had appealed to striking employees to join duty seven times, he noted.No action will be taken against those who have already resumed duty, he clarified.“Those who are absent from duty do not need a job…that is the perception. So they deserve punishment,” the minister, who is a senior Shiv Sena leader, added.The MSRTC has decided to hire 11,000 employees on contract basis, for which a tender will be issued soon, Parab said. He denied that the Bombay High Court has barred the corporation from taking any action against the striking employees. According to Parab, the corporation operated over 12,000 daily services before the strike. The number dwindled to 5,000 after the strike began, and now they have planned to increase it to at least 8,000 daily services with the help of contractual staff.

