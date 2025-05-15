MTDC to Reintroduce Seaplane Services Linking Mumbai and Pune to Scenic Destinations

The reintroduction of seaplane services is planned by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). According to a report by The Indian Express, this will link rural locations like Ganpatipule (Ratnagiri), Koyna Dam (Satara), Ujani Dam (Solapur), and Mandwa (Alibaug) with big cities like Mumbai and Pune. The objective is to save travel time, provide a distinctive flying experience, and encourage visitation by highlighting the breathtaking natural and cultural splendour of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra has previously experimented with seaplane services. A tiny seaplane with nine seats made a flight between Mumbai and the Pavana Dam, which is close to Lonavala, back in 2014. However, because of legal troubles with its partner, the Sahara Group, and delays in permission, the project didn't last long. Due to the lack of jetty construction permits, another route design connecting Juhu and Girgaum Chowpatty was similarly unsuccessful. However, officials claim to be more prepared this time. A senior MTDC official told Money Control, "We’re focusing on routes that are more practical and likely to succeed. We’ll use existing helipads and certified waterbodies, and work closely with aviation authorities."

What’s New This Time?

The new plan calls for the use of seaplanes with nine to nineteen seats.

Flexible Flying: Both land and water landings are possible for these aircraft.

Private Partnerships: Skilled aviation companies have been asked to submit bids to run the service by MTDC.

Tourist Boost: The goal is to promote lesser-known locations and assist small businesses in the area.

These services are intended to increase accessibility to tourism destinations, assist small businesses in the area, and provide visitors with an overview of Maharashtra's natural treasures, including beaches, mountains, and UNESCO heritage sites. Additionally, the MTDC intends to provide unique flying tours that showcase the history, culture, and landscapes of the state.