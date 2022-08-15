Mukesh Ambani and family receive threat alleges Mumbai Police

A fresh threat was given to billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family. The threat call was made on the display number of Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai police said.Reliance Foundation hospital officials have complained to the DB Marg police station saying that a total of eight threat calls have been made today.

"We have received a complaint from the hospital and we are verifying the same. It appears that the call has been made on the display number of the hospital," a senior officer of Mumbai police told mid-day."Total 8 calls have been made giving life threats to Shri Mukesh Ambani by unknown person. We have complained to Mumbai police to look into the matter," Dr Tarang Gianchandani CEO, Reliance Foundation Hospital told mid-day.