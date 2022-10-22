Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani meets Udhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree for 3 hours

Everything seems uncertain in the politics of the state right now. After a big split in the Shiv Sena party, now Raj Thackeray is also seen to be close to the Shinde group. Interestingly Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended Raj Thackeray's Dipotsva on Friday. On the other hand Ambani's son Anant Ambani, reached Matoshree. Anant Ambani went to Matoshree and met Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. During the visit, Aditya Thackeray was also present.

Gautam Adani, the country's richest industrialist, had met Uddhav Thackeray a few days ago. After that, now Anant Ambani also met. Anant Ambani's fleet arrived at Matoshree at 8.20 pm. Around 11.30 pm Ambani left Matoshree. The two have discussed for almost 3 hours and the reason for this meeting is still under wraps. However, Uddhav Thackeray, the son of one of the country's biggest industrialist, has come to meet Udhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray at their residence, creating a lot buzz in the political and industrial world.

Meanwhile, CM Eknath Shinde also visited Ambani's bungalow during Ganeshotsav and had darshan of Ganaraya. Hence, the Ambani family is seen to maintain friendly relations with leaders of all political parties.

