Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Announced After All Approvals, Says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Saturday that the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has been approved by the finance and planning departments, as well as other relevant authorities and the state cabinet.

In response to opposition criticism regarding the financial burden of the scheme, which provides monthly financial aid to women, Pawar affirmed that Maharashtra, being a prosperous state, is well-equipped to handle the expenditure.

In a statement, Pawar, who oversees the finance and planning portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government, revealed that he included the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme in the 2024-25 supplementary budget following approval from the finance and planning departments, all relevant agencies, and the state cabinet.

"The entire amount of Rs 35,000 crore required for the scheme in the current financial year has been provided in this year's budget itself. So, the question about where the money for the scheme will come from does not arise. It is possible for a financially prosperous state like Maharashtra to spend such amount," Pawar said.

The NCP leader stated that the state government is prepared to allocate these funds to promote economic independence, self-reliance, nutrition, and overall empowerment of mothers, sisters, and daughters, aiming to enhance their honor and self-respect.

There is no reason for anyone in this state to oppose the scheme. Reports of the finance department's opposition to the scheme, which have been published in some media outlets, are fanciful, inconsistent with facts, and politically motivated," the senior Nationalist Congress Party leader said.

Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, women aged 21-65 with a family income below Rs 2.5 lakh will receive Rs 1,500 monthly.

