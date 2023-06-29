Multiple fatalities reported in week as heavy rains hit Mumbai and Thane

In the past four to five days, multiple locations throughout Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane districts, have experienced substantial rainfall. While some districts received below-average precipitation, Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts continue to face heavy downpours. The intense rainfall in Mumbai and Thane has resulted in water accumulation in various areas, and incidents like tree collapses and partial building collapses have been reported.

A total of nine individuals have tragically lost their lives in multiple incidents caused by heavy rainfall in Mumbai. In Vidyavihar, two individuals lost their lives due to a building collapse, while another two lost their lives when a gallery collapsed in the Vile Parle area. Additionally, three people lost their lives in accidents caused by falling trees at different locations. Tragedy struck in the Govandi area as two workers lost their lives while attempting to drain water from a manhole during heavy rains. The persistent rainfall had caused severe waterlogging in Govandi, prompting two sanitation workers to enter the manhole for drainage purposes. Unfortunately, both employees lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.