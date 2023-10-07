Mumbai: 13-year-old girl allegedly commits suicide on railway tracks

In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on railway tracks in Mulund, prompting the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) to register an Accidental Death Report (ADR). The incident occurred on the evening of October 6 when the girl was reportedly struck by a train. Subsequent investigation, including a review of CCTV footage, revealed that she had taken her own life, according to reports.

Reports further indicate that the GRP notified the family about the devastating loss, and the girl's body was later subjected to a post-mortem examination. The post-mortem report cited multiple injuries as the cause of death. The victim was identified as a resident of the MHADA colony, Mulund (West), where she lived with her parents.

As the authorities continue their inquiry, no suicide note has been found, and the motive behind the girl's drastic step remains uncertain. A police officer stated, "An ADR has been registered in this matter, and we are actively investigating to ascertain the reasons behind this tragic incident."