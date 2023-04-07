Mumbai: 13-year old upset over wrong haircut, ends life

Angry over a hair cut, a 13-year-old boy allegedly jumped to death from a high-rise in Bhayandar area. The boy, who was studying in Class 8, was upset after a relative took him for a trim and his hair was cut short, according to his family.

Around 11.30 pm, he jumped from the window of the bathroom of their 16th floor flat, the official said.He was found lying in a pool of blood in the compound. The Navghar police registered a case of accidental death and is conducting further probe.