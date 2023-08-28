Mumbai: 14 persons stab man to death over old police complaint by deceased’s brother

In connection with an earlier police complaint against them, four people were detained and ten others are wanted for allegedly killing a 40-year-old man and injuring two others, including a youngster, in Mumbai's Chunnabhatti area.

On Saturday night, the accused had stopped Sajid Ali Qureshi and stabbed him several times as his brother had complained to the police against them earlier, the Chunabhatti police station official said.

The mob, which also comprised two women who are on the run, injured Sajid’s cousin and a minor boy as well. Sajid died in the attack that took place in Qureshi Nagar, after which a case of murder, attempt to murder, rioting and other offences was registered, he said.

The official said four persons, identified as Fuzail Idrisi (19), Zaid Sayyed (20), Haleem Khan (55) and Haroon Qureshi (40), were arrested on Sunday, while efforts are on to nab 10 others, including two women.