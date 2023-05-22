Mumbai: 14-year old girl from Dharavi becomes face of luxury beauty brand

A 14-year old girl from Mumbai’s Dharavi slum, has become the face of luxury beauty brand Forest Essentials’ new campaign named The Yuvati Collection.

Maleesha was discovered in Mumbai in 2020 by Hollywood actor Robert Hoffman, who later set up a Go Fund Me page for the girl. Today, the 14-year-old enjoys over 225,000 followers on Instagram and often adds the hashtag #princessfromtheslum to her posts. In recent years, she has done multiple modelling gigs and she even featured in a short film titled Live Your Fairytale.

Sharing Maleesha Kharwa’s first video as the face of their new collection, Forest Essentials said, There’s beauty in every step of the journey and we are celebrating it, one ritual at a time. The video starts with Maleesha Kharwa, who appears quite comfortable in front of camera, trying out the new products of Forest Essentials’ The Yuvati collection. The video ends with a message saying,” Because your dreams matter.

Kharwa later said that the campaign with Forest Essentials was her biggest job till date. She further said her ambitions was to become a model, but not without sacrificing her education.