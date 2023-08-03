Mumbai: 15 taxi drivers face license suspension for overcharging commuters

In an effort to reach their destinations faster, passengers are opting for autos and taxis instead of buses and trains. Unfortunately, some taxi drivers are exploiting this situation by charging excessively high fares. To address this issue, the Wadala RTO urged commuters to report such incidents through WhatsApp numbers, enabling appropriate actions against errant auto and taxi drivers.

Within a span of 21 days, the Wadala RTO received 154 complaints through this channel. Out of these, 59 complaints were directly related to Wadala RTO. Consequently, 15 auto and taxi drivers had their licenses suspended in response to the reported complaints.

Every day, commuters encounter various issues like misconduct from auto and taxi drivers, refusal to take fares, and demanding exorbitant rates. To address these concerns, the Wadala RTO has taken a proactive step by launching a WhatsApp number, 9152240303, and a dedicated email address, MH03autotaxicomplaint@gmail.com, starting from July 11. These communication channels aim to assist passengers and provide a platform to report any problems they face while traveling with autos and taxis.