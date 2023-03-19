Mumbai: 15-year-old dies by suicide fearing failure in SSC exam

A 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide fearing failure in two Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examinations, informed Mumbai Police. “The deceased was under stress for a few days. He died by suicide on a day his mother was away,” said a police officer. Chembur police took custody of the body and registered a case under Alternative Dispute Redressal (ADR).

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.

Earlier, on March 16, a case has been registered against the principal of a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow after a Class 11 student died allegedly by suicide, police said.“A girl, studying in Class 11, died by hanging herself in Lucknow. No suicide note was found,” police said.The father of the deceased schoolgirl alleged that his daughter was harassed by her school teacher and falsely accused of copying in exams.A case was filed as per her father’s complaint, police said.