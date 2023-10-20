Mumbai: 17 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in Nalasopara

In an operation targeting undocumented migrants within the city limits, the Mumbai police apprehended 17 Bangladeshi nationals, including an individual involved in the production of counterfeit passports. The arrests were made in the Nalasopara area of Palghar district on Friday, and a case has been registered at the Borivali police station. The investigation into this matter is currently ongoing.

Maharashtra | Mumbai police have caught 17 Bangladeshi nationals including one person who was involved in making fake passports from Nalasopara area of Palghar district. Case registered in Borivali police station — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2023

Meanwhile, last week, in a collaborative operation involving Southern Command’s Military Intelligence (MI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Pune City Police, a total of 11 Bangladeshi nationals have been booked at Hadapsar Police Station for illegal residence in India and the use of fraudulent documents to obtain Aadhar cards and PAN cards. These individuals were found to be living in Uruli Devachi.

As per the filed complaint, the accused individuals had fabricated documents in order to acquire Aadhar cards, PAN cards, and voter ID cards, which enabled them to maintain their residency in India.Subsequent investigations revealed that these individuals did not possess valid passports and visas required for their stay in India. Initially, Hadapsar police had apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals on August 15, 2021, acting on information provided by the NIA.