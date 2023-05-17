Mumbai: 2 injured after massive fire breaks out at slums in Bandra

In breaking news, a massive fire erupted at a slum near Nargis Dutt Nagar located on KC Marg in Bandra West around 5 am. Two people have been injured in this incident. They have been identified at Shahrukh Sayyad (30) and Sahil Khan (19). Both have been admitted to Bhabha hospital and their condition is stable.

As soon as the fire fire was reported, the fire brigade reached the spot and made diligent efforts to control the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be known. But preliminary information has come out that the fire started due to short circuit in a shop. According to the information provide by the fire brigade, there has been no loss of life in this fire, 10 fire tenders were on the spot trying to control the fire. The fire brigade managed to bring the fire under control at 8am.