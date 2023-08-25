Mumbai: 20-year-old woman arrested for allegedly assaulting 15-year-old boy

A shocking incident has come to light in the Chembur area, revealing distressing details of an alleged assault on a 15-year-old boy by a 20-year-old woman. The shocking case led to the woman's arrest after a formal case was registered against her at the Tilak Nagar police station.

According to media reports, both the young boy and the woman reside in the same locality and have come into contact recently. A month ago, both the boy and the woman went missing under mysterious circumstances, causing distress among their families. In response, the boy's family swiftly reported the matter to the police, triggering an intensive search operation. Through meticulous tracking of their mobile locations, authorities discovered that they were in Chennai. A dedicated team from the Tilak Nagar police was dispatched to Chennai, resulting in the apprehension of both individuals.

Based on a formal complaint filed by the minor's parents, the 20-year-old woman has been charged with assault.